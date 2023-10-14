Forest dept to launch grassland safari in Pune, Solapur

Pune: As part of its grassland management programme, the Pune forest division to offer grassland safari in Pune and Solapur districts. The department has developed an online booking application that will be launched on October 18. It is a first of its kind initiative in Maharashtra, claims Pune forest department officials.

The forest department’s data shows that 3.27 per cent of the total area 2160.77 hectares comes under this category with exclusive patches of grasslands. These greens are important for wild herbivores and carnivore species like blackbuck, chinkara, hare, Indian wolf, Indian fox, Indian jackal and stripped hyena.

Spread over vast areas, the grassland has the potential for a safari, encouraging the department to begin with two locations — Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil and Shirsufal in Baramati tehsil.

Mayur Bothe, assistant conservator of forest (ACF), said, “Grasslands in Indapur and Baramati have a unique ecosystem. Many animals and birds can be seen in these areas. However, for the conservation of this grassland, a systematic approach is required. Another important point is creating employment opportunities and increasing human participation in the conservation programme. Tourism is one of the effective solutions for employment generation in these areas. Therefore, with the help of a joint forest management committee in which people from the local villages are also involved, a systematic tourism plan has been developed by the forest department.”

The locals are trained for management skills and tour guides with the help of NGOs working for wildlife protection and conservation. Two slots will be available for people to visit these grasslands, said Bothe.

Plans are afoot for expansion in Pune and Solapur districts, said Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forest, Pune Forest Division.

Earlier, people used to enter these reserve forest areas illegally. The organised tourism will help the forest department provide systematic access to citizens, and nature lovers who wish to visit these places, said a forest official.

