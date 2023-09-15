Forest Dept to seize animals kept in illegal captivity at Katraj Zoo

PUNE: Not only has the Pune division of the forest department registered an offence against the director of Katraj Zoo for mismanagement of wild animals, it now plans to take seizure action against the zoo wherein several animals kept in illegal captivity at the zoo – including four under scheduled 1 or ‘most protected animals’ category – will be seized under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Aditya Paranjape (in pic), wildlife warden, Pune forest division, said strict action needs to be taken against the zoo authority. (HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, September 14, the Pune division of the forest department registered an offence against the director of Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Rajkumar Jadhav, for mismanaging wild animals in the scheduled category. The department also identified several animals kept in illegal captivity at the zoo, and plans to seize these animals.

Ashutosh Shendage, assistant conservator of forests (ACF), Pune forest division, said that the investigation report submitted by the seven-member committee highlighted that there are serious flaws in animal management both at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WARRC) which comes under the zoo authority. The team identified 82 animals in illegal captivity out of which four are in scheduled 1 or ‘most protected animals’ category under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. These animals include two antelope and two hyenas. The department is planning to seize these animals.

Aditya Paranjape, wildlife warden, Pune forest division, said, “In our investigation, we found that the zoo authority has implemented an antelope breeding programme without due permission from the concerned authorities. Moreover, they kept these animals on display without informing the forest department. Therefore, strict action needs to be taken against the zoo authority.”

“The zoo authority in its written response claimed that it has maintained proper offline details of the animals however the investigation did not find offline details of many animals,” said Paranjape.

Meanwhile, the forest department has shifted more than 250 animals that were earlier at the WARRC. Some of these animals have been released back into their natural habitat while the rest of them are with the forest department’s transit treatment centre, said forest officials.

