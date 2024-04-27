Former Cong MLA blames Jayant Patil for Sangli fiasco

Former Congress MLA Vilas Jagtap on Saturday held NCP (SCP) leader Jayant Patil responsible for his alleged interference in the Sangli Lok Sabha seat-sharing discussions in the MVA alliance. According to Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) announced the candidature of Chandrahar Patil without taking them into confidence. (HT PHOTO)

While addressing the rally for independent candidate Vishal Patil, Jagtap said, “Jayant Patil is responsible for politics over Sangli Lok Sabha seat. With the help of Sanjay Raut, he kept Congress away from the political arena of Sangli Lok Sabha seat.’’

Jagtap further added, “It is very sad to see the grandson of Vasant dada Patil struggling to get a Congress ticket from Sangli. We all know who is behind this.’’

He further said that Shiv Sena (UBT) doesn’t even have a Gram Panchayat member as Sangli and even after that how can they stake a claim over a Lok Sabha seat?

According to Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) announced the candidature of Chandrahar Patil without taking them into confidence. Hence finally Congress aspirant Vishal Patil filed nomination papers as an independent candidate and entered in election fray.

In another political development from the Sangli seat, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil was booked for organising a foot march without permission. Officials said that on April 25, Patil along with his followers organised a foot march campaign to reach voters in Khatav village in Miraj.

Taking cognisance of it, the police have initiated legal action against Patil and booked him under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) along with provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act. Additionally, three organisers involved in the event have also been implicated in the case.