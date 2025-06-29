Former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant hospitalised in Pune

Shiv Sena legislator and former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant, was hospitalised at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Saturday evening after complaining of vomiting and uneasiness, said the officials. At present, Sawant is stable, and under close medical supervision. (HT FILE)

According to hospital sources, former health minister Sawant initially went to Bharati Hospital and was later referred to Ruby Hall Clinic. His initial electrocardiogram test results showed Atrial flutter (abnormal heart rhythm or arrhythmia). He was immediately shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for observation and further medical management.

Furthermore, his two-dimensional echocardiogram and second ECG test were normal and will undergo another ECG test on Sunday morning. RHC officials confirmed that Sawant’s condition is now stable and currently under observation but is in ICU.

“Sawant was admitted at Ruby Hall Clinic, Sassoon Road approximately around 4:30 PM with complaints of giddiness, a single episode of vomiting, and palpitations. Upon arrival, he was promptly assessed by the emergency medical team and subsequently admitted for further evaluation and observation,” said Dr Prasad Muglikar, medical director, Ruby Hall Clinic.

He is currently under the expert care of Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, along with a multidisciplinary team of specialists. All necessary diagnostic investigations are being carried out to determine the underlying cause of his symptoms. At present, Sawant is stable, and under close medical supervision.