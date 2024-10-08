Menu Explore
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Former NCP (SP) MLA Bhanudas Markute arrested in sexual assault case

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 09, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Ahmednagar police arrested former MLA Bhanudas Markute for alleged sexual assault, following a woman's FIR detailing incidents since 2019.

Ahmednagar police on Tuesday arrested former MLA Bhanudas Markute in connection with alleged sexual assault case reported at the Shrirampur police station.

As per the complaint filed by the woman, Markute allegedly raped her since 2019 at various locations including Delhi and Mumbai. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The victim had filed a FIR against the former MLA at Rahuri police station on Monday.

As per the complaint filed by the woman, Markute allegedly raped her since 2019 at various locations including Delhi and Mumbai.

Rakesh Ola, Ahmednagar superintendent of police, said, “Markute has been arrested and we are investigating the case.”

A case has been filed at Rahuri police station under sections of 376,328,418,506 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Wednesday, October 09, 2024
