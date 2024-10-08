Former NCP (SP) MLA Bhanudas Markute arrested in sexual assault case

Ahmednagar police on Tuesday arrested former MLA Bhanudas Markute in connection with alleged sexual assault case reported at the Shrirampur police station. As per the complaint filed by the woman, Markute allegedly raped her since 2019 at various locations including Delhi and Mumbai. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The victim had filed a FIR against the former MLA at Rahuri police station on Monday.

Rakesh Ola, Ahmednagar superintendent of police, said, “Markute has been arrested and we are investigating the case.”

A case has been filed at Rahuri police station under sections of 376,328,418,506 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).