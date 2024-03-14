 Former President Pratibha Patil hospitalised in Pune, condition stable - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Former President Pratibha Patil hospitalised in Pune, condition stable

Former President Pratibha Patil hospitalised in Pune, condition stable

ByVicky Pathare
Mar 14, 2024 10:10 PM IST

Patil (89) is admitted at the VIP suite on the eleventh floor of the hospital and is under the supervision of Dr (Brig) SP Gorthi (retd), head of the hospital’s neurology department

Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to Bharati Hospital with symptoms of fever and respiratory infection at around 10pm on Wednesday, said officials.

Patil served as the 12th President from 2007 to 2012. She was the first woman to become president of the country. (FILE PHOTO)
Patil served as the 12th President from 2007 to 2012. She was the first woman to become president of the country. (FILE PHOTO)

Her condition is stable, and is under treatment, a hospital official said.

Patil (89) is admitted at the VIP suite on the eleventh floor of the hospital and is under the supervision of Dr (Brig) SP Gorthi (retd), head of the hospital’s neurology department.

Patil as the President used to consult Dr Gorthi, the hospital officials said.

Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director, Bharati Hospital, said, “We are closely monitoring her health.”

Patil served as the 12th President from 2007 to 2012. She was the first woman to become president of the country. She served as the Lok Sabha MP from Amravati in Maharashtra from 1991 to 1996, and the Governor of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2007. She served as the 17th governor of Rajasthan, the first woman to hold that office.

