Former Pune CP Amitabh Gupta transferred again, now as chief of state’s prison department

In a span of four days, former Pune city police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has been transferred twice. His latest designation is Additional Director General of Police (prisons and correctional services)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Home Department notified about the transfer in an order issued on Saturday.

Earlier, on December 13, Gupta was transferred from Pune city police to Mumbai as the Additional Director General of Police (law and order)

IPS officer Retesh Kumaarr, who was earlier holding charge as Additional Director General of Police (criminal investigation department) took charge as the new Pune city police commissioner from Amitabh Gupta.

Also Special IG Manoj Lohia has been appointed as the Joint Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police while Ranjan Kumar Sharma, additional CP (Special Branch ) Mumbai police has been appointed as Addl CP (North Region) Pune City in place of senior IPS officer Namdev Chavan.