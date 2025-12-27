Former Pune mayor Prashant Jagtap joins Congress

PUNE: Former Pune mayor and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) city president Prashant Jagtap formally joined the Congress on Friday in the presence of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Harshvardhan Sapkal. Several office-bearers and workers from the NCP (SP) in Pune joined the Congress along with Jagtap. Mumbai, India. Dec 26, 2025 - Prashant Jagtap, President of the Pune National Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar faction, and former Mayor of Pune, joined the Congress party in the presence of Maharashtra State Congress President Harshwardhan Sakpal, Congress leader Viajay Wadattiwar, and other leaders at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai, India. Dec 26, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The decision came after the two factions of the NCP decided to fight the Pune civic elections together. Jagtap, who is close to NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, submitted his resignation soon after the decision was made public.

Sources said despite receiving invitations from multiple political parties, Jagtap chose to join the Congress, a move being seen as politically significant in the backdrop of the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Congress leaders said his induction would strengthen the party’s organisational base in Pune.

Welcoming Jagtap to the party, MPCC president Harshvardhan Sapkal said that while many people choose to align with the “rising sun”, Jagtap joined the Congress for an ideological fight. “The ideologies of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu, Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Congress are two sides of the same coin. While some parties focus only on power and money-driven politics, the Congress is committed to an ideological struggle. Prashant Jagtap has entered the vast ocean of Congress ideology,” Sapkal said.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Vijay Wadettiwar said Jagtap is a leader who refused to compromise on ideology. “He had several offers, but he rejected them and chose Congress because of his commitment to progressive values. Leaders who do not compromise on the beliefs of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar give us confidence that 2029 will belong to us,” Wadettiwar remarked.

Speaking after joining the Congress, Jagtap said the party, with its 135-year-long history, stands firm like the Himalayas despite challenges. “I am a worker of progressive ideology. To carry forward the thoughts of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar, Gandhi and Nehru, I have joined the Congress. My fight is against communalism and corruption, and only the Congress can effectively challenge the BJP,” he said.