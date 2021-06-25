Former union minister Subodh Mohite joins NCP

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Former union minister Subodh Mohite on Friday joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the present of party national president Sharad Pawar in Pune.

Mohite was with Shiv Sena, Congress and lastly with the Swabhiman Shetkari Sanghata (SSS).

Pawar said, “Mohite worked effectively as a union minister. He looked promising in the parliament as we worked together. Mohite would help to strengthen NCP in the Vidharba region and party would give him all the support.”

Mohite was union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, he was MP from Ramtek constituency and defeated congress leader and scholar Shrikant Jachkar.

During former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh’s tenure, he got the candidature for legislative council but on the last day of filing the nomination form, he was not able to reach Mumbai as his helicopter was not able to land.

Mohite’s helicopter ride is one among famous political memories. It is believed by some that Congress made a plan to keep Mohite away from filing the nomination form in stipulated time.

