Man booked for sharing firm’s vital info with competitors

PUNE:

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked a 55-year-old former vice president of a manufacturing firm for allegedly sharing sensitive information about the company with their competitors. The accused, Dinesh Brijlal Gautam, a resident of Ravet, had recently switched jobs.

As per the complaint filed by the executive director of the company Rajeshkumar Gupta, the firm operates in the field of manufacturing automobile parts. The accused was heading the Research and Development (R & D) section and had detailed information on products, their manufacturing, and sales processes.

As per FIR, Gupta alleged that the accused formed a company in the name of his wife and struck deals with other companies as a proxy. Company management suspects that, from 9 February 2015 to 20 June 2023, the accused used the company’s information to approach another company and assured them to provide the same goods at a much lower cost through his wife’s firm.

Babar Vasant, Senior Police Inspector (SPI) at Mahalunge MIDC police station said, “According to the complainant, the accused is responsible for causing direct losses to the company he worked for by dealing with their competitors through his wife’s company. Considering all evidence, a case has been registered against him.”

A case has been registered at Mahalunge MIDC police station under IPC sections 406,420 and sections 72, 72 of the Information Technology Act, and further investigation is underway.

