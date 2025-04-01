Forty new buses allocated to MSRTC Pune division

While passengers were facing difficulties due to a shortage of buses, exacerbated by frequent breakdown of old buses, these problems are expected to reduce to some extent as the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has newly procured 40 buses which have been allocated to the Pune division. According to the MSRTC administration, 10 buses each have been assigned to the Swargate, Shivajinagar, Indapur and Baramati bus depots. These buses will provide relief to passengers and help control the summer vacation rush while avoiding the breakdown issues of the old buses. Additionally due to the aging fleet, the frequency of breakdowns had increased. (HT)

MSRTC Pune divisional transport officer Sachin Shinde said, “The number of passengers travelling from the Pune division is quite high compared to the number of available buses. This often led to challenges in managing operations efficiently. Additionally due to the aging fleet, the frequency of breakdowns had increased.”

“Forty new buses have now been added to the Pune division. Ten buses each have been assigned to the Swargate, Shivajinagar, Baramati and Indapur depots. This will benefit the passengers significantly,” Shinde said.