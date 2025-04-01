Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Forty new buses allocated to MSRTC Pune division

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 01, 2025 05:40 AM IST

These buses will provide relief to passengers and help control the summer vacation rush while avoiding the breakdown issues of the old buses

While passengers were facing difficulties due to a shortage of buses, exacerbated by frequent breakdown of old buses, these problems are expected to reduce to some extent as the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has newly procured 40 buses which have been allocated to the Pune division. According to the MSRTC administration, 10 buses each have been assigned to the Swargate, Shivajinagar, Indapur and Baramati bus depots. These buses will provide relief to passengers and help control the summer vacation rush while avoiding the breakdown issues of the old buses.

Additionally due to the aging fleet, the frequency of breakdowns had increased. (HT)
Additionally due to the aging fleet, the frequency of breakdowns had increased. (HT)

MSRTC Pune divisional transport officer Sachin Shinde said, “The number of passengers travelling from the Pune division is quite high compared to the number of available buses. This often led to challenges in managing operations efficiently. Additionally due to the aging fleet, the frequency of breakdowns had increased.”

“Forty new buses have now been added to the Pune division. Ten buses each have been assigned to the Swargate, Shivajinagar, Baramati and Indapur depots. This will benefit the passengers significantly,” Shinde said.

News / Cities / Pune / Forty new buses allocated to MSRTC Pune division
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On