Four arrested for murdering youth, dumping body at Bopdev ghat

Police have arrested four persons for the murder of a 21-year-old who was found dead at Bopdev ghat, officials said on Wednesday.

Ganesh Mule, a resident of Satavwadi in Hadapsar, went missing two days ago from the Hadapsar and was found dead in Bopdev Ghat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mule had gone missing on Saturday, and his family members had lodged an FIR with the Hadapsar police on Sunday.

Police investigation into the case has revealed that Mule was shot and murdered.

The police on Tuesday arrested three suspects, Subhash Bhilare (24 ), Rajendra Gaikwad (23) and Akshay Gangavne (21), in connection with the murder. The crime branch team arrested the fourth suspect identified as Chetan Kudale later in the day.

Hadapsar police station incharge Arvind Gokule said that the corpse was traced in Bopdev Ghat in Kondhwa on Monday night, and the body bore marks of bullet injuries.

“Mule was shot dead in the chest and the accused were arrested by the crime branch. They handed over the accused to us but the motive behind the killing could not be established. We are yet to recover the murder weapon. The accused were produced before the court on Wednesday,” Gokule said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 302 ( murder) against all the accused. Two of the accused have been identified by witnesses while lifting the body, police said.