Home / Cities / Pune News / Four booked in currency exchange fraud in Pune
pune news

Four booked in currency exchange fraud in Pune

Published on Oct 03, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Pune police have booked four men in a case of cheating by giving soap bars disguised as UAE Dirhams by luring people into rates lower than foreign exchange rates. (Bloomberg (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
By HT Correspondent

PUNE: The Pune police have booked four men in the third known case of cheating by giving soap bars disguised as UAE Dirhams by luring people into rates lower than foreign exchange rates.

The theft and cheating happened on September 8 around 2:45pm near Upper bus depot in Bibwewadi.

A complaint was lodged by Vinod Pandit (40) of Kondhwa Budrukh.

The four men had approached Pandit with an offer to sell Dirham at a cheaper rate in exchange of cash.

As pre-decided, Pandit arrived at the spot with 60,000 cash and one of the accused arrived with what looked like a wad of Dirhams but were soap bars wrapped in newspaper and cloth layers. The man then thrusted the package in Pandit’s hand and forcefully grabbed the plastic bag with Indian currency in it. The man then allegedly pushed Pandit on the ground and fled from the spot.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of peace), 420 (cheating), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bibwewadi police station.

The same modus operandi has been used in one case in Kondhwa and the second was registered at Lonikand police station in the past one month.

