Four dead after car rams into truck on Pune-Mumbai expressway

Published on Apr 09, 2022 10:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE At least four people died on Saturday after a Skoda car rammed into a parked truck on the Pune-Mumbai expressway. The truck had halted for repair, Pune rural police said.

The accident took place near Kiwale bridge opposite MCA Cricket Stadium at Gahunje on the highway near Pune around 3.45 pm, an official said.

The highway police in a statement said, the speeding car rammed into a truck, which had broken down on the road, and had been parked on the side. “A speeding sedan car heading towards Mumbai rammed into the stationary truck, killing all four occupants of the four-wheeler

The bodies of the victims were sent to a nearby hospital,” according to the Pune rural police.

The police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased, a police official said.

