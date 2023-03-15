Four die of suffocation inside drainage chamber in Baramati

Four people including three family members died due to suffocation while cleaning a biogas plant in Khandaj village in Baramati area, police said.

Four people including three family members died due to suffocation while cleaning a biogas plant in Khandaj village in Baramati (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The deceased had entered inside a British-era chamber full of dung and urine of cattle. The chamber located on the farm of Bhanudas Atole, one of the deceased persons, said an official of Malegaon police station.

The deceased have been identified as Prakash Sopan Atule, Pravin Bhanudas Atule,Bhanudas Anandrao Atule and Bapurao Lahuji Gavahne

Police officials said that, at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday Pravin Atule entered in Bio Gas tank installed near their house to stir the cow dung slurry. However, after some time he felt unconscious after inhaling the gas present inside the tank. As he did not return, his father Bhanudas Atule and other members entered the chamber one by one and all of them passed out and fell in the water accumulated inside. They all died by suffocation after inhaling gas inside of the tank

All four were fished out from the chamber and rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead.

Past incidents

Earlier in November, 2022, two workers while cleaning sewage chamber at a private manufacturing plant of multinational company (MNC) at Ranjangaon industrial estate in Pune died of suffocation.

In October last year, three workers died of suspected suffocation while cleaning the chamber of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at a private housing society at Wagholi, the suburb merged into municipal limits of Pune city. In March 2022, Four conservancy workers died due to suffocation while they were cleaning a septic tank inside a residential complex in Kadamvak Vasti of Loni Kalbhor , located a distance of 14 kms from Pune.

Manual scavenging in India is prohibited under Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013