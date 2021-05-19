Four from Gujarat-based stock broking firm booked for cheating

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked four people from a stock broking firm in Gujarat for duping a man from Chinchwad of ₹40.2 lakh within a month between February and March.

The four booked in the case were identified only as Prakash bhai, Anil bhai, Anil Sutar and Priya Patel, all believed to be residents of Gujarat.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Ajit Krushnaji Devale (57), a resident of Link road in Chinchwad.

Devale who holds a job in a private company, was approached by Priya Patel between February 3 and March 8 and she convinced him to invest in the share market through the two men to whom she introduced him.

Through multiple transactions, Devale sent ₹50,02,000 to the bank account of the two men identified only as Anil and Prakash bhai.

Over the months, Devale received ₹9, 77,110 but the accused failed to return the remaining ₹40, 24,890 to the complainant. He then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chinchwad police station. Police sub inspector GD Mane of Chinchwad police station is investigating the case.