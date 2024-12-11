Four held for abduction, murder of Satish Wagh

Pune city crime branch officials on Wednesday arrested four accused in the Satish Wagh kidnapping and murder case. Police investigation revealed that Wagh was murdered by his old tenant due to a personal grudge, who hired contract killers to eliminate Wagh. The accused have been identified as Pavan Kumar Sharma 30, from Shanti Nagar Dhule, Navnath Arjun Gursale 32 resident of Anusaya Park Wagholi, prime accused Akshay Javalkar and Vikas Shinde. Sharma and Gursale were arrested on Tuesday from Wagholi. Wagh was found murdered near Yavat on Pune-Solapur Highway, 40 kilometres away, later that evening. The body bore multiple injury marks. Wagh had interests in farming and owned a hotel near Shewalwadi, police had said earlier. Police investigation revealed that prime accused Javalkar was a tenant of Wagh and the two shared strained equations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police investigation revealed that prime accused Javalkar was a tenant of Wagh and the two shared strained equations. In order to settle scores with Wagh, four to five months ago Javalkar had given a contract of ₹5 lakh to Pavan Shara to kill Wagh.

Police said accused Sharma along with Gursale and Shinde hatched a plan to eliminate Wagh and took an advance amount from Javalkar. As per the plan, on December 9, accused Sharma, Shinde, Gursale and one more person kidnapped Wagh when he was out for a morning walk. The accused drove the car towards Saswad, and within a few hours, they stabbed Wagh in the car with a knife and killed him. Later they threw his dead body near Shindawane Ghat.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said, “As of now we have arrested four accused in this case. It is found that a neighbour of the deceased had given supari due to a personal enmity. We have added a 120 B criminal conspiracy section in this case. The investigation was done on a war footing by local police and crime branch teams.’’

According to Kumar, police analysed more than 450 CCTV camera footage at different locations on the very first day and identified a suspected car which was used by the accused for kidnapping purposes. Kumar further said that the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch for further investigation.