Four held for kidnapping businessman

Pune: The Wagholi police on Wednesday rescued a businessman assaulted and kidnapped for ransom, and arrested four persons from Dehu Road area. The 37-year-old businessman from Ubalenagar area in Wagholi, who was kept in captivity while the accused demanded ₹15 lakh for his release, later filed a complaint at the Wagholi Police Station for the incident that took place between 11.30am on June 14 and 1.30am on June 16. Wagholi police on Wednesday rescued businessman assaulted and kidnapped for ransom, and arrested four persons from Dehu Road area. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

While Gaurav Kamble, 29, of Chinchwad Station; Rishikesh Kishor Shinde, 24, of Nigdi; Mohammad Irfan Khan, 33, of Vashi, Navi Mumbai and Mohammad Sohel Mohammad Anwar, 28, of Mumbai have been nabbed, their two accomplices are at large.

According to the police, the complainant was kidnapped from home.

Vinayak Ahire, assistant inspector, Dehu Road Police Station, said, “Acting on a tip-off from the complainant’s cousin, the police laid a trap pretending to arrive with the ransom money and nabbed four kidnappers while two others escaped.”