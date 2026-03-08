Four held for open firing in Market Yard

The Pune City Crime Branch and Market Yard Police have arrested four accused in connection with a firing incident reported in the Market Yard area, officials said on Saturday. According to the police, the accused allegedly confronted the victim, identified at Mozeus Shekapure, and fired gunshots using a pistol and fled in a motorcycle. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The offence was reported at Minatai Thackery Vasahat between 11.20 pm and 11.30 pm on Friday when the accused group allegedly opened fire on a man over a previously unresolved issue and fled the spot, said police officials.

According to the police, the accused allegedly confronted the victim, identified at Mozeus Shekapure, and fired gunshots using a pistol and fled in a motorcycle. Shekapure sustained injuries in the attack and was immediately taken for medical treatment.

Market Yard Police Station launched a search operation after filing a case under Sections 109,189 (2)(4), 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 3(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant sections.

Acting on leads and with the help of CCTV footage, police arrested four individuals identified as Balaji Umap, 22; Sahil Chavan, 20; Raju Umap, 55; Shubham Pawar, 20; and Anand Umap, 22 from different locations in the city within 22 hours of the crime.

Police said that, prima facie, the accused appear to be on-record criminals and the attack was the result of a previous rivalry.