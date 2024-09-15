Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four, including two kids, die in road accident at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 15, 2024 06:16 AM IST

According to the police, the deceased were residents of Shivne area in Pune and were returning from Amravati to the city in their private car after the naming ceremony of the toddler

Four persons, including a child and a toddler, died and three were injured after a speeding SUV hit a car near Walunj in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, said officials.

The incident took place near Limbe Jalgaon Toll Plaza at Gangapur taluka at around 3.15 pm on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
The incident took place near Limbe Jalgaon Toll Plaza at Gangapur taluka at around 3.15 pm on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The incident took place near Limbe Jalgaon Toll Plaza at Gangapur taluka at around 3.15 pm on Friday.

The police have identified the deceased who were in the car as Mrunalini Ajay Besarkar, 38; her mother-in-law Ashalata Poplaghate, 65; Durga Ajay Gitte, 7 and a six-month-old boy. The injured include Ajay Ambadas Besarkar, 40, and his sister-in-law Shubhangini Sagar Gitte, 35.

According to the police, the deceased were residents of Shivne area in Pune and were returning from Amravati to the city in their private car after the naming ceremony of the toddler. The speeding SUV lost control, hit the divider, jumped on the other lane and hit the car near Walunj. Closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed at a petrol pump located in nearby locality captured the accident that left the car heavily damaged.

Police probe revealed that the SUV driver, Vishal alias Uddhav Dyaneshwar Chavan, 22, was driving under the influence of alcohol and did not have a driving licence. Police have arrested Chavan and booked his co-passenger Krsuhna Karbhari Kere, 19, who was hospitalised for suffering injuries in the mishap.

Rajendra Sahane, senior inspector, Walunj Police Station, said, “Both the accused had lunch and consumed liquor at a nearby area before the duo took to the road. The blood sample of SUV driver has been sent for tests.”

A case has been registered under Sections 105, 110, 324(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On