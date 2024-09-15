Four, including two kids, die in road accident at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four persons, including a child and a toddler, died and three were injured after a speeding SUV hit a car near Walunj in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, said officials. The incident took place near Limbe Jalgaon Toll Plaza at Gangapur taluka at around 3.15 pm on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The incident took place near Limbe Jalgaon Toll Plaza at Gangapur taluka at around 3.15 pm on Friday.

The police have identified the deceased who were in the car as Mrunalini Ajay Besarkar, 38; her mother-in-law Ashalata Poplaghate, 65; Durga Ajay Gitte, 7 and a six-month-old boy. The injured include Ajay Ambadas Besarkar, 40, and his sister-in-law Shubhangini Sagar Gitte, 35.

According to the police, the deceased were residents of Shivne area in Pune and were returning from Amravati to the city in their private car after the naming ceremony of the toddler. The speeding SUV lost control, hit the divider, jumped on the other lane and hit the car near Walunj. Closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed at a petrol pump located in nearby locality captured the accident that left the car heavily damaged.

Police probe revealed that the SUV driver, Vishal alias Uddhav Dyaneshwar Chavan, 22, was driving under the influence of alcohol and did not have a driving licence. Police have arrested Chavan and booked his co-passenger Krsuhna Karbhari Kere, 19, who was hospitalised for suffering injuries in the mishap.

Rajendra Sahane, senior inspector, Walunj Police Station, said, “Both the accused had lunch and consumed liquor at a nearby area before the duo took to the road. The blood sample of SUV driver has been sent for tests.”

A case has been registered under Sections 105, 110, 324(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).