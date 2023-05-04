Home / Cities / Pune News / Four killed after car collides with pvt bus on Vita-Satara highway

Four killed after car collides with pvt bus on Vita-Satara highway

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 04, 2023 10:26 PM IST

Sadanand Dadoba Kashid sustained injuries and survived due to timely opening of airbags, according to the police

Four passengers, including one woman and three men, were killed and one was injured after their car collided with a private bus on the Vita-Mahabaleshwar state highway on Thursday morning, said police authorities.

Mangled remains of the car that collided with a private bus on the Vita-Mahabaleshwar state highway. (HT PHOTO)
Mangled remains of the car that collided with a private bus on the Vita-Mahabaleshwar state highway. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased have been identified as Chandrakant Dadoba Kashid (62), Sunita Sadanand Kashid (61), Ashok Namdev Suryawanshi (64), and Yogesh Vilas Kadam (35) from Malad East in Mumbai and Sadanand Dadoba Kashid sustained injuries and survived due to timely opening of airbags, according to the police.

Chandrakant was a retired employee of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Navi Mumbai and was on his way along with his family from Mumbai to his village to attend the annual yatra when the accident took place at around 7 am near Shivajinagar in Vita area of Sangli district.

The Kashid family hails from Gavan village in Tasgaon tehsil of Sangli district.

According to the Vita police, the private bus (AR01J8452) was heading towards Satara from Vita when the Ford car collided with the bus on the slope of Vita-Satara state highway near Akara Maruti temple in Shivajinagar.

Santosh Doke, senior inspector, Vita police station, said, “The bus driver has been arrested. There were five passengers in the car and the person sitting on the driver’s side survived due to airbags.”

The Vita police station has filed a case against bus driver Deepak Abaso Patil (33) from Borgaon in Tasgaon tehsil under Sections 304(a), 279, 337, 338, 470 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act.

