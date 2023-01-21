Four-wheelers not allowed on riverside road in Erandwane

PUNE Though Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently reopened the riverside road passing through the Rajput slum near Mhatre Bridge in Erandwane for traffic, it has again installed bollards to stop four-wheelers on this stretch.

PMC road department head VJ Kulkarni, said, “We widened the road at Rajput slum so that four-wheelers can pass through it and join the riverside road, but as approach road near Erandwane is getting blocked, we have installed the bollards and only two-wheelers can ply on this route now.”

“PMC will need to widen the approach road then it would be easy to allow four-wheelers to ply on this road,” he said.

The road has been shut down for the last four months due to sewage and road widening works. To mitigate rising traffic snarls on Karve Road, the civic body has widened the road near Rajput slum and opened the riverside road for four-wheelers but within a week they again stopped four-wheelers from plying on this route.

