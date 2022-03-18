Four-year undergraduate programmes to start at SPPU from academic year 2022-23

Students will be able to take admission for four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUGP) at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) from the academic year 2022-23. As the University Grants Commission (UGC) released the FYUGP curriculum draft on March 17, SPPU is all set to introduce the programme from the next academic year.

“We will introduce the new curriculum for four years undergraduate courses at university campus with liberal arts and blended Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) programme from the academic year 2022-23. We are working on the syllabus which will be decided as per the guidelines given in the New Education Policy (NEP),” said Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU.

”The new FYUGP programme will help students in research and further studies while also pursuing a PhD,” he said.

As per the UGC, the FYUGP was proposed in NEP earlier and there are several exits and entry options for students in the course. Whereas UGC has asked for suggestions to finalise it from stakeholders on the draft framework till April 4. The programme is divided into eight semesters and students will require 160-176 credits for a four-year degree with honours or research.

A student who takes admission for the course will be studying a set of ‘common’ and ‘introductory’ courses in natural sciences, humanities and social sciences during the first three semesters.

Whereas at the end of the third semester, students will have to declare a ‘major’ subject and will also choose two minors relating to a disciplinary or interdisciplinary area of study. After completing the first year (two semesters) the student will be awarded a certificate, then a diploma certificate in the second year, a bachelor’s degree in the third year and a bachelor’s degree along with honours or research after completing four years.

Speaking about the implementation of the course in SPPU’s affiliated colleges, Prof Karmalkar said, “We will hold a three-day seminar of all the principals of colleges on ‘Implementation of NEP’ in which we will discuss the four-year programmes too. We will introduce it at the university campus, but for affiliated colleges to take up the programme it is necessary to understand the course.”

