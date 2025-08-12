Pune: In a significant directive, the Maharashtra Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) has directed all private professional colleges across the state to refrain from collecting any deposits or fees beyond the officially approved amounts. The authority has also warned that strict action will be taken against institutions if students or parents report violations of this mandate. The order was issued on August 10. FRA warns colleges against charging excess fees

Arjun Chikhale, FRA secretary, said, “Colleges have been reminded that the maximum permissible deposit amount is already fixed. This guideline, framed during the FRA’s meeting on August 28, 2024, and later included in the academic year 2025–26 regulations published in October 2024, clearly states that the deposit should be collected only once and not under multiple names.”

The FRA has emphasised that the deposit amount must be refunded to students upon completion of their course. Further, as per Section 14(5) of the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Fees) Act, 2015, no institution is allowed to collect fees exceeding the total annual cost for a given academic year.

The circular comes at a time when admission processes are underway for various professional courses, including engineering, management, hotel management, and law.

The authority has also cautioned that any breach of the 2015 Act or its rules will invite action under Section 20 of the Act if violations are confirmed through complaints.

Chikhale said, “Many colleges in the state offer hostel and mess facilities to students. The FRA has clarified that these amenities must remain optional and that no student should be compelled to avail them. Institutions have been instructed to ensure that opting out of hostel or mess services does not affect a student’s admission or access to academic facilities”.

With these directives, the FRA aims to curb unfair fee practices and ensure transparency, especially during the crucial admission period.

“Many of us have been forced to pay extra deposits, and we never get the money again. This directive will give us the confidence to question such demands,” said a parent of an engineering student

“Not every student wants to stay in the hostel or take the mess food, but colleges make it compulsory to avail the facility. The change will save us thousands of rupees every year,” said Khushi Tarekar, a student.