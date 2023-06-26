Stalled freight train, which impacted services, cleared from Badlapur

Badlapur: A freight train stalled on the stretch between Badlapur and Ambernath railway stations on Monday, disrupting the movement of suburban trains during peak morning hours which led to overcrowding.

The freight train, which stalled at 8.40am, was cleared at about 10am by a second engine that was sent to Badlapur, Central Railway later said in a post (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The freight train, which stalled at 8.40am, was cleared at about 10am by a second engine that was sent to Badlapur, Central Railway later said in a post on Twitter.

“UP Suburban local trains & UP mail express traffic affected between UP Karjat-Badlapur section,” the Central Railway said on Twitter.

“It is a Monday, and the trains were not on time too. There were a lot of people on the railway platforms and the trains arrived late. It was all a mess,” said Rajendra Lulla, 38, who travels from Badlapur to Dadar for work.

Railway officials said the breakdown had a cascading effect on local trains which had to queue up and were delayed. The delay in services continued till noon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON