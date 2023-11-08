Frequent flight delays irk passengers in Pune

Pune: Several flights from Pune airport were delayed on Tuesday, particularly the night schedules, as airlines cited ‘air traffic congestion’ as the main reason.

Several flights from Pune airport were delayed on Tuesday leaving passengers face prolonged wait. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pramod Pathak, a traveller, wrote on his ‘X’ (previously Twitter) account about an Indigo aircraft from Pune to Lucknow (flight 6E 284) being delayed on Tuesday, saying, “I guarantee you IndiGo6E, that your flight will not fly on 1.40 (scheduled departure) and it will be revised again (sic).”

He later received an SMS alert from the company that stated, “Dear flyer, your flight 6E 284, PNQ-LKO on 07 Nov, PNR R1ECQA is delayed due to air traffic congestion. The new departure time is 03:25 pm.”

However, the flight took off at 4 am.

Pathak further wrote, “IndiGo6E is just harassing, and I think the airline company wants me to do jagaran at Pune airport (sic).”

Dhruv Singh Rautela, an Air India flight passenger posted on his X account, “ AI 1852 flight is delayed by 2 hrs and there is no compensation for passengers at the Pune airport there should be some arrangement from the airline either snacks or tea or some lounge access (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another flyer Praphul Kumar said, “Spicejet should change name to Delayjet. SG 948 Pune -Hyderabad, Date 7th November flight scheduled time 1:20 am. Delayed by more than 5 hours. No alternate option. Absolutely no ethics. No courtesy. Passengers suffer (sic).”

“Flights are getting delayed due to various reasons, and it is necessary for the airlines to make arrangements,” a senior Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said on condition of anonymity.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!