Frequent pipeline bursts disrupt Pune’s water supply despite 24x7 scheme nearing completion

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is close to completing its 24x7 equitable water supply project for fair and uninterrupted distribution of water, frequent pipeline bursts are causing major disruptions. In the past five months alone, five major leaks have occurred affecting thousands of residents during peak summer season. On March 22, 2025, a 12-inch pipeline on BMCC Road burst, wasting hundreds of litres of water. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On February 16, 2025, a major pipeline supplying water from Shivajinagar to Dandekar Bridge burst. Even as repairs were underway, another pipeline burst. So much so that the PMC had to shut down the water supply but the nearby residential areas were already flooded.

At 1.45 am on March 24, 2025, a pipeline in front of Rashtra Seva Dal School on Sinhagad Road burst, wasting thousands of litres of water. Repairs began immediately but water supply remained disrupted in Sadashiv Peth, Shivajinagar and the nearby areas for the entire day.

On March 31, 2025, a 1,100 mm pipeline near Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj School in Mundhwa burst worsening the water shortage in Kharadi and Wadgaon Sheri.

With frequent pipeline bursts, concerns are being raised over Pune’s ageing water infrastructure. The PMC has deployed emergency repair teams, but residents continue to face water shortages. With rising temperatures, ensuring stable water supply has become a challenge.

Prasanna Joshi, superintendent engineer of the PMC water supply department, said that old main water pipelines are bursting, affecting water supply in several city areas. The Dandekar Bridge pipeline, which supplies water from the Parvati Water Purification Centre to Apte Road, Ghole Road, Jangali Maharaj Road and Fergusson College Road, is one of the worse-affected.

To address the issue, the PMC is constructing a water tank at Fergusson College Hill to supply water to these areas. However, since the tank is not yet complete, the city continues to depend on the old pipeline. Besides ageing pipelines, ongoing development work is also causing pipeline bursts in some areas.

Joshi explained that there are two types of water pipelines—transmission main lines which connect to overhead and underground water tanks, and distribution lines which supply water to consumers. The PMC has almost completed replacing old network lines. Out of 112 km of transmission lines, about 100 km have been replaced and work on distribution lines is still in progress.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar raised concerns over the 24x7 water supply scheme saying, “Despite completion of the scheme, citizens will continue to face water supply problems due to frequent pipeline bursts and unfinished pipeline replacements. The scheme will not ensure equal and fair water distribution as promised. Instead, its main purpose seems to be installing water meters and billing citizens for water usage, similar to electricity bills.”