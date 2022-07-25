Fresh cases of Omicron subvariant BA.4 and BA.5 reported in Maharashtra, state tally now at 192

State health department on Sunday noted that two cases of BA.4, 28 of BA.5 and 18 of BA.75 have been found in Maharashtra.

According to officials, the report by the National Institute of Virology Pune and BJ Medical College Pune, this report has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 cases total tally in the state to 192.

Out of the fresh cases found on Sunday, 21 cases are from Pune, 13 from Thane, 6 from Sangli, 4 from Raigad, 2 from Kolhapur and 1 each from Amaravati and Jalna.

Health department officials noted that the epidemiological investigation of these patients is underway.

“This has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 cases tally in the state to 192, and that of BA.2.75 to 88,” said health department officials.