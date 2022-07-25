Fresh cases of Omicron subvariant BA.4 and BA.5 reported in Maharashtra, state tally now at 192
State health department on Sunday noted that two cases of BA.4, 28 of BA.5 and 18 of BA.75 have been found in Maharashtra.
According to officials, the report by the National Institute of Virology Pune and BJ Medical College Pune, this report has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 cases total tally in the state to 192.
Out of the fresh cases found on Sunday, 21 cases are from Pune, 13 from Thane, 6 from Sangli, 4 from Raigad, 2 from Kolhapur and 1 each from Amaravati and Jalna.
Health department officials noted that the epidemiological investigation of these patients is underway.
“This has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 cases tally in the state to 192, and that of BA.2.75 to 88,” said health department officials.
-
UP: Revenue dept services to be available on UMANG app soon
In yet another digital leap aimed at enabling citizens to easily access government services on a single platform, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to make services provided by the Revenue Department — certificates related to income, caste and residence — available on the UMANG App soon, said a government spokesperson on Sunday.
-
Manache Ganpati mandals inspect Metro overhead line, Tulshibaug mandal to make folding rath this year
After the state chief minister Eknath Shinde eased all restrictions for the upcoming Dahi Handi and Ganpati festival, city-based Ganpati mandals are gearing up to celebrate the festival with pomp and fervour after a gap of two years and are planning grand processions. One of the major hurdles for the five Manache Ganpati mandals this year is the Pune Metro overhead line above Lakdi pul bridge.
-
Normal rainfall in store for Pune district from July 29 to August 4: IMD
The India Meteorological Department said rainfall from July 29 to August 4 will be normal for Central Maharashtra which includes Pune district. Rainfall in Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha may be below normal, said officials. Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that the extended range forecast for July 29 to August 4, shows that rainfall in central Maharashtra and Marathwada is likely to be near normal.
-
Police counsel students, parents following a spate of crude bomb attacks in Prayagraj
Not criminals but students of high school and post-graduate courses have emerged as accused in a series of crude bomb attacks and explosions that have shaken the city for several months, according to the police. During the last month, police have arrested 25 students, including six minors studying in high school, intermediate, graduate, post-graduate, LLB courses and even some preparing for competitive examinations for allegedly being involved in crude bomb blasts across the city.
-
Peshwa-era Katraj lake drowns in filth and garbage
The Peshwa-era Katraj lake is showing dismal signs of desolation due to lack of regular maintenance and upkeep by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Currently, a large number of plastic bottles are seen floating on the lake waters along with thick sewage waste with no cleaning in sight. The drainage department has been assigned the task of regular upkeep and cleaning but they were least bothered to look into the civic grievances, local residents alleged.
