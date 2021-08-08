Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Pune News / From Monday, shops in Pune to open till 8pm for 6 days a week
pune news

From Monday, shops in Pune to open till 8pm for 6 days a week

Additionally, hotels and restaurants can offer dine-in services till 10 pm throughout the week while malls, too, can function till 8pm.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 05:36 PM IST
A market in Pune (Image used only for representative purpose)

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced several relaxations for the Pune district, though he also warned these will be withdrawn the moment Pune’s positivity rate goes beyond 7%.

“From Monday, all shops in Pune will be allowed to function for six days a week, till 8pm. Hotels and restaurants can offer dine-in services till 10 pm throughout the week. Malls can operate till 8pm, though all staff members and customers should be completely vaccinated against Covid-19,” Pawar, who is the guardian minister for Pune, announced at a press conference after chairing a review meet.

The deputy chief minister further said, “While offering the relief, I have to underline repeatedly that these relaxations will be immediately taken back the moment positivity rate in Pune goes beyond 7%. Its positivity rate for the seven-day period, which ended on Saturday, stood at 3.3%. The corresponding figures for Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural parts of Pune district are 3.5% and 5.5% respectively.”

The announcement by Pawar came amid demand from traders, as well as city units of various political parties, to relax existing curbs in the district. Earlier this week, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, too, said curbs could be eased if local authorities recommend so.

Also Read | State hints at easing stand on Covid curbs in Pune; traders ready to continue defiance

Maharashtra, with a cumulative Covid-19 infection tally of 6,347,820, has the highest caseload in the country. On Saturday, the western state logged 6061 fresh infections and 128 deaths, while also registering 9356 recoveries from the viral disease, according to official data.

At 8pm on Sunday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced.

Topics
ajit pawar pune
