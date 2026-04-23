Frustrated with marriage prospects, man poses as police recruit, booked

A 26-year-old man was booked by Narhe police on Monday for allegedly posing as a police recruit and misleading people, reportedly out of frustration over his marriage prospects. The accused, Rishikesh Raju Jadhav, a resident of the Tidke Dairy area on Narhe Road, failed to get selected in any police recruitment process. (HT)

The accused, Rishikesh Raju Jadhav, a resident of the Tidke Dairy area on Narhe Road, failed to get selected in any police recruitment process. So, he created a fake image to improve his marriage prospects.

According to the police, Jadhav put up congratulatory flex banners in public places claiming he had been recruited into the Pune city police. He also shared photographs of himself in a police uniform on his WhatsApp status and even distributed sweets in his locality to make his act more convincing.

However, his luck ran out when senior police inspector Asaram Shete of Narhe police station noticed the flex banners during patrolling and asked his staff to conduct an enquiry.

A team from the Narhe police station reached his residence and found that the accused had not cleared any police recruitment exam.

Shete said, “He is a vegetable vendor and has appeared for many police recruitment exams. Out of frustration for not qualifying and to better his marriage prospects, he falsely announced his selection, put up banners, and distributed sweets.”

After the deception came to light, a complaint was registered at the Narhe police station under section 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for impersonating a public servant and misleading citizens.