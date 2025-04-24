FTII Pune granted university status: Education Ministry

In a landmark decision, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune has been granted the status of a ‘Deemed University’ under the ‘distinct category’ by the Central Government today. The move is being hailed as a major step forward for one of India’s premier film and television training institutes. Apart from the FTII, the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata has also been granted the deemed-to-be university status, according to the Ministry of Education (MoE). While a proposal to designate FTII as a centre of excellence was initially made by former Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar in 2014, the plan did not materialise at the time. (HT)

FTII, which functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is renowned both nationally and internationally for its contributions to the fields of film and television education. While a proposal to designate FTII as a centre of excellence was initially made by former Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar in 2014, the plan did not materialise at the time. However, recent efforts have now come to fruition.

The process to grant FTII Deemed University status began a few months ago when current Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the campus. During his visit, he held detailed discussions with students and faculty, seeking their input on the proposal.

Subsequently, the MoE took the proposal into consideration. The University Grants Commission (UGC) appointed an expert committee in July 2024 to evaluate the institute’s readiness for the new status. Based on the committee’s assessment, the UGC advised the Ministry of Education to grant FTII the status of a Deemed University, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions within a three-year period.

In line with this, FTII submitted its compliance report on January 17, 2025. The expert committee reviewed the report and presented its recommendations, which were approved during the UGC’s 588th meeting held on March 13, 2025. Following these developments, the Ministry of Education officially issued a circular on April 22, 2025, declaring FTII as a Deemed University.

Both institutes will launch doctoral, research and innovative academic programmes. They will also participate in NIRF Rankings and integrate with the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). Aligned with the vision of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, this landmark decision will pave the way for greater autonomy, innovation and academic excellence in film and media education,” a senior MoE official said.

This prestigious recognition is expected to further elevate FTII’s academic autonomy, allowing it to design its own curriculum, award degrees, and expand its global collaborations marking a new chapter in the institute’s celebrated legacy.