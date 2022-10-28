FTII student’s award-winning short film now screening on OTT platform

A short film made by Amartya Ray, a Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) student, 2017 film direction batch, is now streaming on an independent cinema OTT platform called MovieSaints.

The ten-minute film “Portraits: 2020,” winner of several awards, is a quiet observation of how people were psychologically and socially affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Using static tableaux, this film creates some images we have all seen/heard during the first Covid-19 wave. Six scenes are shot around a death, mad men on the streets, a single mother losing her job, a young couple forced to leave the city and health staff in PPE (personal protective equipment) dealing with the pandemic. Portraits: 2020 is an intimate observation of how the pandemic has affected us both at a social and psychological level,” said Amartya.

The film has travelled to many film festivals and won first prize at PSBT competition.

“This film won the first prize in PSBT national challenge that called for stories on the pandemic and was selected in 13th IDSFFK,” added Amartya.