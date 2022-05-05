FTII students protest as I&B minister Anurag Thakur visits campus
PUNE Students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) held a silent protest on Thursday when the minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur visited the campus. The students met Thakur and put forward their issues such as the lack of infrastructure, academic clashes, inadequate representation in the academic council, the merger of FTII with National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and fee hike.
Thakur said, “The FTII is a prestigious institute and post Covid-19, we want to offer students better collaborations with international institutes. Now that classes have opened up, we want the students not only to be job seekers but also entrepreneurs, which is what we discussed in the meeting.”
However, Avanti Basargekar, president, FTII students’ association, felt that the minister was dismissive in his manner and not at all forthcoming. “He asked us to explain the importance of the issues that we had raised such as infrastructure, academic clashes where the FTII cannot accommodate so many batches together, no representation in the academic council, our voice not being heard, the fee hike and the impact on this space.”
Samadrita Ghosh, general secretary from the FTII students’ association, said, “There is no attempt to bridge the gap that has been created in two years. Most of the 2020 batch has been online and after offline classes began, the students have not been given the classes they were supposed to be in. When we raised this issue, the administration was totally apathetic when they should have been ready to accommodate the new batches and us too but nothing is ready and there is no communication.”
-
CRET 2021: ‘Ineligibility’ for applying upsets Allahabad University PG final students
Fourth semester (final year) students of postgraduate courses at the Allahabad University and its constituent colleges are a worried lot. Admission will be given against 614 seats on offer in 41 subjects. Of them, 227 seats are at AU and 387 seats are in colleges. Maximum 62 seats are in department of chemistry. At the same time, there are no seats in Urdu, Persian, agriculture botany and rural technology this time.
-
Centre earmarks ₹363 crore for film restoration project under National Film Heritage Mission
PUNE Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur during Thakur's visit to Pune on Thursday announced that the film restoration project under the National Film Heritage Mission with a budget of ₹363 crore has been cleared by the ministry. The National Film Heritage Mission launched in 2016 is aimed at preserving, restoring and digitising our cinematic heritage.
-
In deposition before commission, Pawar blames police failure for Bhima Koregaon violence
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has told a two-member commission that had the police taken timely action, the Bhima Koregaon violence that occurred on January 1, 2018, could have been avoided. Former chief minister, Pawar, also said the Elgar Parishad and the Bhima Koregaon violence were two different events, and if anybody was expressing their opinion against oppression and injustice, that did not mean they were anti-nationals.
-
Childless contractor kidnaps labourer's toddler son, arrested in 3 hours
The 39-year-old contractor and his wife were married for over eight years but were unable to have a child of their own because of which he took this step, police said. “An FIR was lodged at the local police station immediately and a search was launched with multiple police teams led by SHO Knowledge Park police station Vinod Kumar Singh and Sub Inspector Varun Panwar of Dadri police station under supervision of senior officers,” a police spokesperson said.
-
Covid: Delhi reports 1,365 new cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 6.35%
Delhi recorded 1,365 cases of Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 6.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Thursday. No deaths were reported during the same period, the bulletin said. As many as 1,354 cases were reported a day ago, with the positivity rate of 7.64 per cent. Active cases in the city now stand at 5,746, down from the previous day's 5,853.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics