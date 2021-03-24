Fuel prices drop in Pune for the first time in 5 months

Pune: The prices of fuel have dropped in the city for the first time since October 2, 2020. On Wednesday (March 24), petrol was sold at ₹97.02 per litre, a drop by ₹0.17. The price of diesel per litre was ₹86.70, a decrease by ₹0.18.

The last hike in fuel prices was recorded on February 27, 2021 — petrol ( ₹97.19/litre) and diesel ( ₹86.88/ litre) —and it remained unchanged till Wednesday.

In Pune, the last date on which the petrol price dropped was September 22, 2020 when it touched ₹87.51 per litre and diesel price was ₹76.34/litre.

In the upcoming days till October 2, 2020, diesel prices slipped down a couple of times. After October 2, fuel prices had remained steady for almost 47 days and prices increased on November 20, 2020. The price of petrol was ₹87.67 per litre and diesel ₹75.71 per litre.

“It is good news for common people. Citizens can expect a further reduction in fuel prices as the rate has come down by almost 10 dollars per barrel in the international market,” said Ali Daruwala, spokesperson, All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA).

According to experts, residents will only be able to get relief if the excessive taxation is suspended. “Now they claim that the prices have dropped because of the crude oil prices falling in the international market. These prices have gone down before, but citizens didn’t get any substantial benefit because the taxation on petrol and diesel had been increased since last May. Now there is a slight drop in prices because no additional cess has been imposed. As the elections in five states were announced prices remain constant. It is up to the government to give relief to citizens,” said Vivek Velankar, president, Sajag Nagrik Manch.

“The petrol and diesel prices should drop by at least ₹15- ₹20 to give us real benefit. If after some time the prices start increasing again, then this price range will become the standard and we will not see previous rates again,” said Rutika Deshmukh, a resident of Kharadi.