Fuel prices increase in Pune after around 4 months, Petrol now at 111.18/ltr

PUNE The fuel prices in the country were increased after more than four and half months considering the sharp rise in international crude oil prices.

The cost of Petrol in Pune, on Wednesday, stood at ₹111.18 per litre against ₹110.35 yesterday, an increase by 83 paise. Similarly, the price of diesel also increased and it stood at ₹93.97, an increase by 83 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The cost of premium petrol rose to ₹114.85 an increase by ₹1.35.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cost of premium petrol rose too standing at ₹114.85 from the earlier ₹113.50, an increase by ₹1.35. The cost of CNG however stood stable for now at ₹66 in Pune.

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders have also been increased by ₹50 in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and other cities from Tuesday. This is the first time that there has been an increase in prices after October 6, 2021.

In Pune, the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder now costs at ₹952.5 while the 19 kg commercial cylinder is being sold for ₹2,004.5.

Many among transporter and citizens were expecting a rate hike in fuel prices immediately after the assembly elections in five states got over and also due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict which has affected the crude oil prices. In anticipation of price rise, large queues were seen on Petrol pumps as people wanted to play safe and fill up their gas tanks full before the hike could hit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The transporters and cab operators criticised the rate hike saying it will put an additional financial burden of them when the business has adversely affected due to restrictions during last two years.

“We now fear the fuel rates will spiral out from here on. Already, the petrol and diesel prices were very high when business was low,” said Anil Shinde, a cab operator from Pune.

While fuel prices had come down during the first wave of Covid, it started rising since April last year. In Pune, the price of petrol had breached the ₹100 mark for the first time ever on March 31, 2021. However, since around five months now, the prices had stabilised as petroleum companies did not increase them despite rise in international prices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}