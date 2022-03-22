Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Fuel prices increase in Pune after around 4 months, Petrol now at 111.18/ltr
pune news

Fuel prices increase in Pune after around 4 months, Petrol now at 111.18/ltr

The cost of Petrol in Pune, on Wednesday, stood at ₹111.18 per litre against ₹110.35 yesterday, an increase by 83 paise
The fuel prices in the country were increased after more than four and half months considering the sharp rise in international crude oil prices. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The fuel prices in the country were increased after more than four and half months considering the sharp rise in international crude oil prices.

The cost of Petrol in Pune, on Wednesday, stood at 111.18 per litre against 110.35 yesterday, an increase by 83 paise. Similarly, the price of diesel also increased and it stood at 93.97, an increase by 83 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The cost of premium petrol rose to 114.85 an increase by 1.35.

The cost of premium petrol rose too standing at 114.85 from the earlier 113.50, an increase by 1.35. The cost of CNG however stood stable for now at 66 in Pune.

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders have also been increased by 50 in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and other cities from Tuesday. This is the first time that there has been an increase in prices after October 6, 2021.

In Pune, the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder now costs at 952.5 while the 19 kg commercial cylinder is being sold for 2,004.5.

Many among transporter and citizens were expecting a rate hike in fuel prices immediately after the assembly elections in five states got over and also due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict which has affected the crude oil prices. In anticipation of price rise, large queues were seen on Petrol pumps as people wanted to play safe and fill up their gas tanks full before the hike could hit.

RELATED STORIES

The transporters and cab operators criticised the rate hike saying it will put an additional financial burden of them when the business has adversely affected due to restrictions during last two years.

“We now fear the fuel rates will spiral out from here on. Already, the petrol and diesel prices were very high when business was low,” said Anil Shinde, a cab operator from Pune.

While fuel prices had come down during the first wave of Covid, it started rising since April last year. In Pune, the price of petrol had breached the 100 mark for the first time ever on March 31, 2021. However, since around five months now, the prices had stabilised as petroleum companies did not increase them despite rise in international prices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP