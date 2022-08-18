FYJC admission: 55.27% Pune students did not take admission in round 2
After completion of the second regular round of first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 69,070 seats have remained vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first and second rounds, out of the total 104,730 students registered for the online centralised admission process, only 40,240 students were admitted. From August 18, the third regular round of admissions has started and new students who have not yet registered can register themselves for the admission process.
In the second regular round, a total of 60,286 seats were available for which 41,115 students were eligible, out of which 17,062 students were allotted a college. Despite giving the colleges of their preference, a large number of students have not taken admission in round 2. Shockingly, only 44.48% students allotted seats in the second round have completed their admission procedure. Whereas 9,431 out of a total 17,062 students allotted a college (55.27%) have not reported for the second round of the admission process.
Meanwhile, the detailed schedule of the regular round 3 Class 11 online centralised admissions for the Pune region was declared by the director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune. As per the new schedule of the regular round 3, from August 18, new submission and updating of part 2 forms will start and even new students can register for the admission process. Till 8 pm on August 20, the application form (part 1) edit and choice filling or updating of option form (part 2) for round 3 will be available online.
At 10 am on August 22, the junior college allotment list for round 3 admissions will be displayed online. Accordingly, the cut-off list for the admission round will be displayed and an SMS will be sent to students. “Then from August 22 to August 24 (till 6 pm), students need to confirm their admission in the allotted colleges. Admission confirmation, rejection or cancellation needs to be done by student login,” said Mahesh Palkar, director of education (secondary and higher secondary).
“New student registration and new part 1 filling will continue throughout for the next round. For such students who have confirmed their admission in any junior college through the centralised admission round or through any quota admissions, the admission process is completed for him/her. Junior colleges will be permitted to surrender the vacant minority and in-house quota seats after round 3. The schedule for further admission rounds will be declared thereafter,” Palkar said.
While on August 25, junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on the website and display quota-wise vacancy.
Regularisation of 394 staffers: Ludhiana MC House to take final call in next meeting: Mayor
Members of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee met mayor Balkar Sandhu on Thursday after the Ludhiana municipal corporation revoked the resolution to regularise 394 contractual employees, including drivers and beldars. The MC general House had in its meeting on July 25 approved resolutions to regularise around 3,600 sweepers and sewermen, besides 394 other staffers.
Rahul Mahiwal appointed new PMRDA commissioner
IAS officer of 2005 batch Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal has been appointed as the new commissioner of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority by the state government. Mahiwal's replaces Suhas Diwase who awaits his next posting. Mahiwal's earlier stint was as commissioner, women and child welfare. In 2011, he was appointed district collector of Amravati. He was also on central deputation in Bihar.
Power minister inaugurates 66 KV sub-station in Ludhiana
Power and PWD minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday inaugurated a 66 KV sub-station in Gehlewal village of the district. Thanks panchayat of Gehlewal for 10-kanal land The minister thanked the panchayat of Gehlewal for giving 10-kanal land free-of-cost to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for setting up the power sub-station. MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian expresses gratitude MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian expressed his gratitude to the cabinet minister for setting up the grid sub-station here.
FDA bans use of stapler pins, cello tape for food packaging; hoteliers, delivery agents confused
While the Food and Drug Administration has issued an advisory for eateries, restaurants and other establishments not to use stapler pins and cello adhesive tapes but only food grade material for packaging food items, hoteliers and those involved in food delivery have expressed confusion saying that this is unnecessary. Restaurants prefer tapes to package food that is delivered by most food delivery firms.
Kolhapur airport’s new terminal building to finish by March 2023
Considering the passenger traffic growth at the Kolhapur airport, Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for developing the airport for enhanced capacity. Kolhapur airport is connected to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Tirupati. Work of upgrading of the airside facilities is completed. Last month, Directorate General Civil Aviation approved night landing facility and runway expansion at this airport. A team of DGCA officials had carried out an inspection of the airport on June 10.
