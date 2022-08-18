FYJC admission: 55.27% Pune students did not take admission in round 2

After completion of the second regular round of first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 69,070 seats have remained vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first and second rounds, out of the total 104,730 students registered for the online centralised admission process, only 40,240 students were admitted. From August 18, the third regular round of admissions has started and new students who have not yet registered can register themselves for the admission process.

In the second regular round, a total of 60,286 seats were available for which 41,115 students were eligible, out of which 17,062 students were allotted a college. Despite giving the colleges of their preference, a large number of students have not taken admission in round 2. Shockingly, only 44.48% students allotted seats in the second round have completed their admission procedure. Whereas 9,431 out of a total 17,062 students allotted a college (55.27%) have not reported for the second round of the admission process.

Meanwhile, the detailed schedule of the regular round 3 Class 11 online centralised admissions for the Pune region was declared by the director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune. As per the new schedule of the regular round 3, from August 18, new submission and updating of part 2 forms will start and even new students can register for the admission process. Till 8 pm on August 20, the application form (part 1) edit and choice filling or updating of option form (part 2) for round 3 will be available online.

At 10 am on August 22, the junior college allotment list for round 3 admissions will be displayed online. Accordingly, the cut-off list for the admission round will be displayed and an SMS will be sent to students. “Then from August 22 to August 24 (till 6 pm), students need to confirm their admission in the allotted colleges. Admission confirmation, rejection or cancellation needs to be done by student login,” said Mahesh Palkar, director of education (secondary and higher secondary).

“New student registration and new part 1 filling will continue throughout for the next round. For such students who have confirmed their admission in any junior college through the centralised admission round or through any quota admissions, the admission process is completed for him/her. Junior colleges will be permitted to surrender the vacant minority and in-house quota seats after round 3. The schedule for further admission rounds will be declared thereafter,” Palkar said.

While on August 25, junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on the website and display quota-wise vacancy.