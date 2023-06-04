FYJC admission process to start from June 8, cut- offs in Pune colleges may remain high

PUNE The admission process for Class 11 or First Year Junior College (FYJC) will begin in Pune division on June 8 for three quotas: management, in-house and minority. The SSC or Class 10 results were announced on June 2, Friday. While this year’s cut-offs for prominent colleges will be high as many students scored above 90%.

The students should apply from June 8 to 12 and through the centralised admission process seats will be allotted from June 13 to 15 in the zero round of admission process. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The students should apply from June 8 to 12 and through the centralised admission process seats will be allotted from June 13 to 15 in the zero round of admission process.

Then for round 1 of admissions students will display their vacancy list and from June 19 onwards round 1 admission process will start.

“I have scored 94 per cent marks in SSC exams and want admission to Fergusson College for the science stream. Hopefully, I would get the admission in 1 or 2 rounds as the cut-offs would be high this year,” said Smita Kothari, a student.

In Pune division, as many as five students scored 100 per cent marks this year while 11,441 students scored above 90 per cent marks in the division and 19,453 students scored between 85 to 90 per cent marks.

Talking about this year’s cut-offs of colleges, Fergusson College principal professor Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, said, “As many students have scored above 90, 95 per cent and even 100 per cent marks the cut-offs of the colleges will also have an impact this year. The cut-offs will certainly increase by around 1 to 2 per cent of all the prominent colleges.”

