FYJC merit list for the first special round for admissions, online and centralised, was declared on Wednesday by the director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
FYJC admissions Pune: Merit list for special round out

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:13 AM IST

PUNE The merit list for the first special round for admissions to Class 11 (first year junior college - FYJC), online and centralised, was declared on Wednesday by the director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune. Cut-off percentages for admission to colleges in the city have also been declared.

In this first special round of admission, a total of 60,999 seats were available, for which 23,146 students applied. Of these applicants 20,740 have been allotted a college.

The remaining 2,406 students did not meet the cut-off marks of colleges of their choice.

Of the 20,740 who got admission, 16,306 have been given a college of their first preference, 2,939 students got a college of their second preference and 1,023 students were given a college which is their third choice.

This academic year, a total of 86,918 students registered for the Class 11 admissions, for a total of 113,205 seats in 317 colleges in Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad.

