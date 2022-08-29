Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FYJC admissions: Special round last date extended to Sept 9

Updated on Aug 29, 2022 11:29 PM IST

ByHT Correspondent

PUNE To give extra time to Class 11 students to complete the admission process, the education department has now extended the special round last date to September 9. So as per the new schedule, the cut-off and merit list will be declared on September 2.

Earlier the deadline to fill up the part 2 form was August 25 which was extended till August 29.

The three regular rounds of the admission process have been completed in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad divisions in which 45,593 students were admitted and 6,41,987 seats are vacant across 308 junior colleges, said officials.

On September 2 at 10 am, the junior college allotment list for special round 1 admissions will be displayed online. Accordingly, the display of the cut-off list for the admission round will be done and SMS will be sent to students.

