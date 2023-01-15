G20 delegates arrive for infrastructure working group meeting in Pune

The first G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under the G20 India Presidency will begin Monday. The meeting will be attended by 65 delegates across member countries, guest countries and international organisations invited by India to discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under the G20 India Presidency.

The department of economic affairs, ministry of finance, Government of India, will host the two-day IWG meetings, along with Australia and Brazil as the co-chairs. The G20 IWG deliberates on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class; promoting quality infrastructure investment; and identifying innovative instruments for mobilising financial resources for infrastructure investment. The outcomes of the IWG feed into the G20 finance track priorities to promote the common objective of economic growth.

Solomon Arokiaraj, joint secretary, ministry of finance, Government of India, at a press briefing held today at the JW Marriott, said, “In the Pune meeting, discussions will focus on the agenda for the IWG under the Indian Presidency. The flagship priority to be discussed in this meeting is ‘Financing of Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable’. The theme will focus on various facets of making cities the economic centres of growth, financing urban infrastructure, building future-ready urban infrastructure, directing fiscal investments for unlocking private financing for energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable infrastructure, and mitigating social imbalances.”

“The Pune meeting will be complemented by a high-level workshop on ‘Financing of Cities of Tomorrow’ on the side lines, which will be conducted by Asian Development Bank (ADB) at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The workshop will discuss relevant themes pertaining to technical and managerial capacity needs to build the cities of tomorrow, investors’ considerations in increasing private financing, and the financial capacity needs of the cities of tomorrow,” Arokiaraj said.

The theme of the G20 Indian Presidency namely ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ sets the tone for the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under the 2023 G20 Indian Presidency. The theme underlines the message of equitable growth and aptly ties up with the central agenda of the discussions, which is building resilient, inclusive and sustainable urban infrastructure. The theme also aligns with the work carried out under previous presidencies on infrastructure agenda.

Various official meetings and cultural programmes have been scheduled over the course of the next couple of days. On January 16, the Indian Presidency will flag-off the first meeting of the IWG. In the first half, the IWG delegates will undertake a series of official meetings, and discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda. After lunch, the delegates will visit the Pune University for tree plantation, followed by a high-level workshop on ‘Financing of Cities of Tomorrow’. A networking dinner will mark the closure of first day.

“Apart from the formal discussions, the delegates will be able to experience the rich culture and beautiful landscapes of the city. The department has arranged for optional excursions such as the Pune heritage walk, city tour or trip to Mahabaleshwar,” said Arokiaraj.

