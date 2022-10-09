Gajanan Marne among 7 booked for extortion in Pune

Seven people, including gangster Gajanan Marne, have been booked by the anti-extortion squad of the Pune police on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and extorting ₹20 crore from a businessman, said police on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Gajanan Pandharinath Marne, Rupesh Krushnrao Marane, Sachin alias Dattatrya Gholap, Amar Shivaji Kirdant, Hemant Balaji Patil, Firoz Mohamad Sheikh and an unknown woman associate.

The complaint has been lodged at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station by a man who deals in real estate and share market.

Police arrested Gholap, Kirdat, Patil and Sheikh.

On October 7, the accused forcefully kidnapped the complainant from Katraj and demanded ₹20 crore. They also threatened to kill him if he fails to give the money, said police.

Considering the gravity of the situation, crime branch unit 2 of the Pune city police made two groups to arrest the accused.

Senior police inspector Balaji Pandhre got information about the involvement of gangster Gajanan Marne in the case and accordingly laid a trap and arrested four accused and rescued the complainant.

“The arrest has been made by unit 2 of the Pune police crime branch,” said senior police inspector Balaji Pandhre.

A case under Sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.