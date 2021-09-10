Home / Cities / Pune News / Ganesh festival begins in Pune on muted note
A family carries idol of the elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha to their home on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi at Kasba Peth, in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times)
Ganesh festival begins in Pune on muted note

This is the second year in a row when the festival, the most popular and awaited religious event in Maharashtra, is being celebrated in a muted and simple manner in view of COVID-19 and looming threat of a third wave.
PTI | , Pune
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 05:53 PM IST

The annual Ganesh festival began in Pune on Friday as devotees welcomed the deity in their homes and at pandals but without much fanfare in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on processions and gatherings. 

Key Ganesh mandals, including five 'manache' (revered ) mandals, performed 'pranpratishtha' (installation) of idols in pandals (marquees) in the city with COVID-19 protocols. 

This is the second year in a row when the festival, the most popular and awaited religious event in Maharashtra, is being celebrated in a muted and simple manner in view of Covid-19 and looming threat of a third wave. 

Mahesh Suryavanshi, a trustee at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, said the 'pranpratishtha' of the city's most endearing deity, was performed inside the main temple in a simple manner and by following all COVID-19 norms. 

The civic administration has appealed to all Ganesh mandals to celebrate the festival in a simple manner and make arrangements for online 'darshan' for devotees to avoid gatherings.

