Ganesh idol makers stare at losses due to lockdown in Pune

Pune: Ganesh idol makers in the city are facing a livelihood crisis as the Covid lockdown has caused shortage of raw material and sharp drop in demand for their product.

The traditional idol makers in Peth areas said that the demand for Ganesh idols has come down to mere 30 per cent as compared to 2018. According to them, the 2019 floods hit their business and they had to sustain huge losses. And the Covid outbreak in 2020 followed by continuous lockdowns extending to 2021 has made their survival difficult.

Naresh Mhatre, a Navi Peth-based idol maker, said, “Our family used to make 3,000 to 4,000 idols during the season, but it now come down to 500-600 and that too with materials shortage it would be difficult to reach half the mark. We usually start receiving orders in March and April, but this year we are waiting for enquiries even as late as May as many of our customers are down with Covid or have lost their near and dear ones to the virus. The pandemic situation has ruined the business and the hope of revival till the festival draws near is dim,” he said.

Abhijit Dhondphale, another artisan, said, “The Centre and state governments must take a firm decision on allowing POP for idol making. The livelihood of many idol makers and their families is at stake due to the Covid lockdown and restrictions. We are facing raw material shortage due to restrictions on transport and other factors.”

Environment minister Prakash Javadekar had deferred ban on use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) for making Ganesh idols in 2020, by one year with the aim to help artisans. However, the decision was criticised by environmentalists as PoP is harmful to the environment.

Meanwhile, on May 13, 2020, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had published guidelines banning the use of PoP, thermocol, and single-use plastic for making idols across India. Dyes and toxic chemicals used to colour idols, too, were proposed to be banned.

