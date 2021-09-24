Gang goes on rampage in Yerawada: vehicles vandalised, 1 hurt

PUNE A group of unidentified people were booked for vandalising 14 vehicles in Pune on Wednesday, and for assaulting a man who tried to stop them.

The injured man was identified as Abdul Sayyed (51), a resident of Yerawada, who owns and runs a grocery store in Pratiknagar.

The men arrived in the area around 9pm and started vandalising vehicles parked on the road connecting two localities of Pratiknagar and Husain Shah nagar. The men were carrying weapons like swords, metal rods, sickles, and other long blades, according to the complainant.

The men tried to attack the complainant with a sword and forced him and other shopkeepers in the lane to shut shop, in order to establish their dominance in the area. The police have identified four of the attackers.

A case under Sections 307, 427, and rioting of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 3 and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act and Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)(3) of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Yerawada police station.