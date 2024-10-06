Gang-rape case: Police log 150 calls sharing details on sketches, announce 10 lakh award for info on accused

A day after the 21-year-old recounted the horrific gang-rape incident, the Pune city police on Saturday confirmed of receiving over 150 calls from people sharing information about the released sketches of two suspects. Officials said verification of all gathered information is underway and the probe team has been expanded to 60 staff with officials from other police stations also being roped in. An award of ₹10 lakh has been announced for sharing information about suspects. Pune police have received over 150 calls from people sharing information about the released sketches of two suspects in the Bopdev Ghat gang-rape case. (HT)

Elaborating on the investigation process, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, joint commissioner of police, said, “The investigation team have been increased from 15 to 60 and ₹10 lakh cash award has been declared for sharing information about the suspects.”

According to Sharma, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages from over 100 locations within few kilometres from the spot of crime at Bopdev Ghat have been collected. The police have also spotted some suspicious activities while verification process for the same is underway.

Police sources confirmed that they have recovered data of mobile phones active in the locality before and after the incident and found that more than 3,000 cellphones were active. “We are verifying the call detail records,” said another officer.

The officials have also made a list of over 200 criminals who were picked up by the police for offences committed in Bopdev Ghat area in the past.

“Though our vast probe is yet to give us any conclusion, we will crack the case soon,” said Kumar.

The gang-rape of the 21-year-old event management student at Bopdev Ghat has led to criticism against police, who are also under pressure to crack the case.

While massive efforts are on, police officials claimed that they are facing multiple difficulties in order to ascertain the identity of the accused.

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said, “The incident was reported in the night hours with no CCTV camera facility at the interior ghat section. No mobile network, moving traffic, and multiple entry and exits points to the incident spot are challenges before the police to ascertain the identity of the accused.”

“As part of the investigation, we have detained four to five suspects,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, a CCTV footage video went viral on social media, in which three persons were seen near Bopdev Ghat. However, the police refused to ascertain the validity of the video.

“This CCTV footage is part of investigation, but we are relying on other footages and traditional methods too,” an officer said.

Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson and senior Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Saturday held a meeting with Pune city police officials and reviewed cases related to women.

Speaking with the media, Gorhe said increasing crime against women is a serious concern. Police should immediately investigate and punish those found guilty in such cases.

“There should be increased patrolling in areas like Bopdev Ghat, Dive Ghat, Vetal Hill, the NDA area, and other isolated locations to ensure the safety of citizens. While patrolling, the use of sirens should be implemented. Police chowkies in deserted areas should be upgraded, and effective lighting and loudspeakers should be arranged for night-time visibility. Additionally, CCTV cameras should be installed in these locations and monitored regularly,” said Gorhe.

According to Gorhe, in some instances, it was found that violence against women and girls is being perpetrated by their relatives. In such cases, it is crucial for relatives to step forward and file complaints with the police. On cases reported in school and colleges, it is essential to conduct character verification of drivers and attendants of school buses, as well as staff of educational institutes.