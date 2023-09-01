40 minutes block on Pune- Mumbai Expressway

The traffic was blocked on Pune-Mumbai Expressway for 40 minutes for gantry installation on Friday. A two-hour special block was planned, but work was completed in 40 minutes and traffic was restored, said officials. The traffic was blocked on Pune-Mumbai Expressway for 40 minutes for gantry installation on Friday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

As per the information given by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) the block was to be applied on the expressway between 12 noon and 2 pm on Friday. So, commuters were told to travel by alternate route.

Work was undertaken at Lonavla exit on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, said officials.

The number of accidents on the expressway has increased for the past few days. Keeping this in mind, overhead gantry has been installed by the MSRDC and soon CCTVs will be installed on the gantry.

