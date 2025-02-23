GBS suspected cases touch 214; PCMC to reopen 58 sealed RO plants

With two suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases reported on Saturday, the total reported in the district increased to 214. The civic body has found water samples from 11 sources contaminated, including one private RO plant. Following which, RO plants were sealed. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As many as 11 deaths have been reported among the GBS patients, including four confirmed deaths due to the infection, said Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services.

Since the GBS outbreak, 153 have been treated and discharged, 32 are in ICU and 18 are on ventilator support, said the state health officials.

Meanwhile, PCMC has decided to reopen 58 private reverse osmosis (RO) plants that were sealed earlier this month as a preventive measure post the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in Pune city, said civic officials.

The civic body has found water samples from 11 sources contaminated, including one private RO plant. Following this, RO plants were sealed.

Pramod Ombhase, chief engineer, of the water supply department, PCMC, said, “RO plant owners must strictly follow the conditions set by the municipal corporation and obtain official approval before continuing operations.”