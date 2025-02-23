GBS suspected cases touch 214; PCMC to reopen 58 sealed RO plants

Since the GBS outbreak, 153 have been treated and discharged, 32 are in ICU and 18 are on ventilator support, said the state health officials.
Meanwhile, PCMC has decided to reopen 58 private reverse osmosis (RO) plants that were sealed earlier this month as a preventive measure post the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in Pune city, said civic officials.
The civic body has found water samples from 11 sources contaminated, including one private RO plant. Following this, RO plants were sealed.
Pramod Ombhase, chief engineer, of the water supply department, PCMC, said, “RO plant owners must strictly follow the conditions set by the municipal corporation and obtain official approval before continuing operations.”