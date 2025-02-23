Menu Explore
GBS suspected cases touch 214; PCMC to reopen 58 sealed RO plants

ByVicky Pathare
Feb 23, 2025 03:24 AM IST

Since the GBS outbreak, 153 have been treated and discharged, 32 are in ICU and 18 on ventilator support, said the state health officials

With two suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases reported on Saturday, the total reported in the district increased to 214.

The civic body has found water samples from 11 sources contaminated, including one private RO plant. Following which, RO plants were sealed. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As many as 11 deaths have been reported among the GBS patients, including four confirmed deaths due to the infection, said Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services.

Also Read | Panel confirms two GBS deaths; one suspected case reported in Pune

Since the GBS outbreak, 153 have been treated and discharged, 32 are in ICU and 18 are on ventilator support, said the state health officials.

Meanwhile, PCMC has decided to reopen 58 private reverse osmosis (RO) plants that were sealed earlier this month as a preventive measure post the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in Pune city, said civic officials.

Also Read | Guillain-Barré Syndrome spike: Foods you must avoid as they could trigger deadly GBS

The civic body has found water samples from 11 sources contaminated, including one private RO plant. Following this, RO plants were sealed.

Pramod Ombhase, chief engineer, of the water supply department, PCMC, said, “RO plant owners must strictly follow the conditions set by the municipal corporation and obtain official approval before continuing operations.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
