Guillain-Barré Syndrome spike: Foods you must avoid as they could trigger deadly GBS

There is a new scare of this age-old disease called Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) which is worrying many people as it has no known cure. However, supportive therapies might hasten healing and lessen the symptoms. This disease has been linked to a bacterium called Campylobacter, which is frequently present in undercooked poultry. Guillain-Barré Syndrome: The Frightening Illness Linked to Your Favourite Foods.(Photo by RDNE Stock)

Causes of Guillain-Barré Syndrome

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arjun Srivatsa, Director and HOD - Institute of Neurosciences at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, explained, “Guillain-Barré syndrome can also be brought on by hepatitis A, B, C and E infections, influenza virus infections, cytomegalovirus infections and Zika virus infections. GBS, an uncommon disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves, is brought on often by Campylobacter jejuni, which often causes stomach infections.”

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is an autoimmune disease, which occurs a few weeks after a viral infection(adobe stock )

He revealed, “Although the precise cause of this issue is yet unknown, it is known that approximately one lakh people worldwide deal with it each year. The illness is easily curable if treatment is received promptly. Consuming tainted food or water is typically the cause of a Campylobacter jejuni infection. Listeria monocytogenes and Campylobacter jejuni, bacteria linked to foodborne diseases that can cause immunological reactions like GBS, are highly likely to contaminate paneer, cheese and dairy products.”

Warning signs of Guillain-Barré Syndrome

In GBS your peripheral nerves are attacked by this illness. Dr Arjun Srivatsa elaborated, “These nerves are the ones that detect temperature, touch-induced sensations, muscular movement and pain signals in the body. Numerous issues may arise if these nerves are damaged like a tingling feeling in the wrists, ankles, or fingers and toes. Leg weakness that could radiate to the upper body which may cause inability to climb stairs or stroll. The more further symptoms can be difficulty chewing, swallowing, or speaking and also, respiratory failure needing artificial ventilation.”

Foods to avoid as they can trigger Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Dr Arjun Srivatsa cautioned, “In outbreaks, food poisoning is caused by a bacterium called Bacillus cereus, which is present in leftover or improperly stored rice. When cooked rice is left at room temperature for a long time, bacterial spores multiply rapidly, increasing the risk of illness. Paneer, rice and cheese are more likely to encourage the growth of bacteria because of their high moisture content and nutrient-rich makeup.”

Practising good hand hygiene is a good way to prevent contracting Guillain-Barré Syndrome(adobe stock)

The health expert advised, “As a result, increase your intake of vitamin C-rich meals, stay away from restaurants and properly wash fruits and vegetables before eating them. Anything outside should not be consumed. Avoid eating foods that have been preserved for a long time as well. Usually, self-limiting with adequate care and early diagnosis helps in better treatment.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.