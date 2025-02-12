Guillain-Barre Syndrome and paralysis: What's the connection?

Guillain-Barre syndrome refers to the condition where the immune system of the body starts attacking the peripheral nerves. Usually, this condition is triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection, or a vaccine. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajesh B Iyer, consultant - neurology and epileptology, Manipal Hospital, Millers Road said, “Guillain-Barre syndrome occurs due to an immune reaction in the body leading to damage of the peripheral nerves. Typically, the condition occurs after an upper respiratory tract or a gastrointestinal infection and rarely after vaccinations and sometimes after surgery.” Also read | Maharashtra: Mumbai reports first death due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome, toll rises to 8 “Guillain-Barre syndrome is one of the relatively infrequent causes for paralysis due to damage to the peripheral nerves," said Dr Rajesh B Iyer.(Shutterstock)

How is Guillain-Barre syndrome linked to paralysis?

Explaining the link, Dr Rajesh B Iyer added, “Guillain-Barre syndrome or GBS is one of the relatively infrequent causes for paralysis due to damage to the peripheral nerves. The nerves in our body conduct electric impulses from the spinal cord to the muscles and from the skin and joints to the spinal cord. The nerves in our body have a core axon surrounded by a lipoprotein sheet called myelin. This myelin acts as an insulation as well as helps to conduct impulses rapidly across the nerves.”

Guillain-Barre syndrome affects the nerves:

"In Guillain-Barre syndrome, the damage can affect the myelin sheaths of nerves leading to what we call as demyelinating poly radiculo-neuropathy or it can involve the axons where it is known as an axonal polyneuropathy. At times both myelin and axon can be affected. Axonal disease tends to be severe and often takes more time for recovery," added the neurologist.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome can lead to paralysis.(Shutterstock)

Symptoms to watch out for:

Dr Rajesh B Iyer highlighted, "The usual symptoms begin after a week or two after an infection. Symptoms typically begin as tingling sensations involving the fingertips and toes, along with aches and pains in the muscles. This is followed by paralysis which may occur in an ascending pattern starting in the lower limbs and spreading upwards to involve the trunk, the upper limbs, respiratory muscles and cranial nerves."

“The treatment in mild cases involves observation and supportive care whereas in people with more severe weakness treatment is done with either a course of intravenous human immunoglobulin injection or plasmaphereis wherein the antibodies in the circulation are washed off by a dialysis technique,” the neurologist added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.