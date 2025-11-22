Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
GE Aerospace invests USD 14 million to expand Pune facility

HT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2025 03:34 am IST

The additional funding will enhance the site’s capabilities through upgraded manufacturing processes and increased automation, including improvements that support the production of advanced engine components

GE Aerospace has announced a USD 14 million investment to expand capacity at its Pune manufacturing facility, which marks ten years of successful operations. This latest commitment follows the USD 30 million investment made last year. The additional funding will enhance the site’s capabilities through upgraded manufacturing processes and increased automation, including improvements that support the production of advanced engine components. HTC

GE Aerospace has announced a USD 14 million investment to expand capacity at its Pune manufacturing facility, which marks ten years of successful operations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
GE Aerospace has announced a USD 14 million investment to expand capacity at its Pune manufacturing facility, which marks ten years of successful operations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Tribe Stays raises $2.8M in seed funding

PUNE: Pune-based managed-hospitality company Tribe Stays raised $2.8 million in seed funding led by Artha Venture Fund and Riverwalk Holdings, with participation from Kunal Khanna (Vivaldis) and others. The funds will support operational expansion and development. Founded by Yogesh Mehra with co-founders Shantam and Aman Mehra, Tribe Stays operates across luxury sub-brands. HTC

FCS to set up first Indian unit in Pune

PUNE: Miami-based premium card manufacturer Federal Card Services (FCS) will invest $250 million to build a manufacturing, technology, and services facility in Pune, making it a central hub in its global network. The 32,000-sq-ft plant is expected to start operations in February 2026, producing 2 million cards annually, eventually scaling to 26.7 million. The investment will create 1,000+ jobs, with senior management roles shifting to India. CEO Matias Gainza Eurnekian said, “India is central to our next phase of global growth.” HTC

Godrej Housing Finance opens Pune’s first all-women affordable housing branch

PUNE: Godrej Housing Finance (GHF), a subsidiary of Godrej Capital, launched its first all-women employee housing finance branch in Pune under the Aarohi initiative. Located in Kharadi, the branch is staffed by 10 women across sales, credit, and operations. This is GHF’s second affordable housing branch in Pune in six months. Aarohi aims to empower women as borrowers, employees, partners, and community influencers, reflecting the company’s commitment to women’s representation in financial services. HTC

